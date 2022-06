The Las Cruces City Council has proclaimed Sunday, June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Day in Las Cruces. In its proclamation, the city said it “stands in solidarity with the Doña Ana County NAACP.” Juneteenth “honors the victories of the past and celebrates the absolute equality of all people, even as we acknowledge that the personal rights and freedoms of people of color remain under attack,” the proclamation said.

