Kentucky Democratic Candidate, Charles Booker, released ad evoking racism and lynching imagery.
Use code UNITEDWESTAND for 20% off at the...rumble.com
Use code UNITEDWESTAND for 20% off at the...rumble.com
Sorry but Booker putting a noise around his neck was racist. If you weren't around when MLK Jr. was giving speeches and walking for equality please Google about it. Some of us were in awe of King. He preached non-violence. I was also around when JFK and RFK were assassinated. So Booker's stunt was just that a stunt for attention. Childish act like this will not Give HIM credibility just the opposite.
He should have Crimean charges for a hate crime brought against him. If this was a white person pulling a sicking stunt using a noose, protest would start in every state. Wake up Woke public, time to publicly shame Booger!
Comments / 21