ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Democratic Candidate, Charles Booker, released ad evoking racism and lynching imagery.

rumble.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse code UNITEDWESTAND for 20% off at the...

rumble.com

Comments / 21

Debbie Thompson
2d ago

Sorry but Booker putting a noise around his neck was racist. If you weren't around when MLK Jr. was giving speeches and walking for equality please Google about it. Some of us were in awe of King. He preached non-violence. I was also around when JFK and RFK were assassinated. So Booker's stunt was just that a stunt for attention. Childish act like this will not Give HIM credibility just the opposite.

Reply
9
Dani 2
2d ago

He should have Crimean charges for a hate crime brought against him. If this was a white person pulling a sicking stunt using a noose, protest would start in every state. Wake up Woke public, time to publicly shame Booger!

Reply
4
Related
somerset106.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams Comments On Elections

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections in Kentucky are as transparent as possible. He said there is a process for inspecting the voting equipment. By law, the state board of elections hosts a publicly available event where the machines are inspected. When asked about any changes in the November election, he said it’ll be the same rules we had for the primary, including a requirement to qualify for an absentee ballot. There will also be three days of no-excuse early voting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day and of course, voting on Election Day November 8th. He also reassured Kentuckians that the election process is a bipartisan effort. He said it’s not just him working across party lines with the governor, it’s also a bipartisan state board of elections by law, a bipartisan county board of elections by law, and every precinct location in Kentucky working together in good faith for a good election.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Jan. 6 Committee reveals findings tonight. Kentucky lawmakers react

WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 committee will reveal some of its findings tonight. The hearing will include testimony and video that’s hasn’t been seen before. Many Republicans are dismissing the committee’s findings before the information is released. However, the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Spectrum News 1 late last year that he was paying attention to the committee’s work. McConnell added he thinks the “fact finding is interesting.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
103GBF

Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Baby Formula Shortage

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 9th over the national baby formula shortage. Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of the Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

More than 16K Kentuckians have died of COVID-19

A state COVID update by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday focused on the milestone reached this week of more than 16,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Beshear noted that cases are rising once again, with 9,760 cases announced from May 30th through June 5th. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynching#Racism#Democratic Candidate#Racial Injustice#Politics State#Racial Issues#Unitedwestand#Washington Examiner
WTVQ

Area activists, business owners react to New York’s sweeping gun reform measures

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and more. As gun violence across the country doesn’t seem to be slowing down, some states are enacting tighter gun laws. The most recent state to do so is New York, raising the age Monday for the purchase of assault rifles from 18 to 21 as part of a sweeping 10-bill public safety package, according to ABC News.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy