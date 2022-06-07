Kentucky Democratic Candidate, Charles Booker, released ad evoking racism and lynching imagery.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections in Kentucky are as transparent as possible. He said there is a process for inspecting the voting equipment. By law, the state board of elections hosts a publicly available event where the machines are inspected. When asked about any changes in the November election, he said it’ll be the same rules we had for the primary, including a requirement to qualify for an absentee ballot. There will also be three days of no-excuse early voting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day and of course, voting on Election Day November 8th. He also reassured Kentuckians that the election process is a bipartisan effort. He said it’s not just him working across party lines with the governor, it’s also a bipartisan state board of elections by law, a bipartisan county board of elections by law, and every precinct location in Kentucky working together in good faith for a good election.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO