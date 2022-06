It was a tough night at the office for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. They got outgunned by the Celtics 116-110 in Game 3; Steph Curry picked up a foot injury that has plunged his availability and effectiveness for the rest of the series into question; and, of course, they had the pleasure of dealing with the Gahden's finest for 48 minutes. That last one, in particular, seemed to get under Klay Thompson’s skin, as he took to the podium after the game and handed the Celtics faithful some serious boo-lletin board material before Friday’s Game 4.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO