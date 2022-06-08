ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WATCH: Traffic camera captures powerful Kansas storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

Sheriff: Missing 3-year-old slept in lawnmower bag

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.

Related
kshb.com

Severe weather possible tonight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Severe weather possible tonight in KC Metro after 8pm. Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible after 8pm, all modes of severe weather possible including very large hail. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. Low: 67°. Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater kc area has patchy fog early in the day before sunshine returns. On Saturday there will be a high in the upper 80s near 90. A chance of strong storms late evening into the overnight. Saturday is an **Alert Day** due to these storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

There is a chance of thunderstorms later tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Thunderstorms are possible later tonight. The risk is much lower than the other night. Tonight: There is a chance of thunderstorms later tonight. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°. Friday: There will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Families in Overland Park wake up to storm damage

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit near Buckner, Missouri, was an EF2. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up storm damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The tornado overnight hit...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT

Storms cause 75,000 outages overnight

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Evergy reported Wednesday morning that overnight storms caused upwards of 75,000 outages, the majority of which were in and around Kansas City. The speed of the storm and how slowly it moved through the area is being cited by Evergy as a cause for the extensive damage. The company said they have crews out and have restored 25% of customers affected.
TOPEKA, KS
kjluradio.com

Tornado reported early this morning in Kansas City

Kansas City news sources report a tornado touched down early this morning in Johnson County. KSHB says a confirmed tornado bounced up and down a couple times, just before 2 a.m. The Kansas City Star reports Lee’s Summit appears to be one of the hardest hit areas. A home there...
KANSAS CITY, MO
