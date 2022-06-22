ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Local News

By Staff Report
kingcityrustler.com
 3 days ago

King City Chamber announces beautification week, June 24-July 2. The King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is pleased to announce that the dates for the annual celebration of 2017 Beautification Week will be June 24 to July 2. Republican Women to send care packages to troops. Staff Report...

kingcityrustler.com

kingcityrustler.com

Yearly luncheon highlights King City’s progress

KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and King City Rotary Club jointly hosted the Beautification Week luncheon last week, going over recent and future projects to improve the town and ways everyone can be a part of beautification. The June 15 luncheon began with a...
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | June 24, 2022

SALINAS — ARIEL Summer Camp performers will present “Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS” on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre in Salinas. Adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling, the “man cub” Mowgli bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. For tickets or more information, visit arieltheatrical.org, call 831-775-0976 or go to the ARIEL box office at 320 Main St.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Food banks provide helping hand to Salinas Valley farmworkers

KING CITY — Celebration Nation is continuing to host food banks for local farmworkers in the Salinas Valley, with the next two events planned for King City and Greenfield on upcoming Saturdays. The nonprofit, launched in 2020 to support farm-working communities in California, currently schedules food distributions from 10...
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City to open cooling center through weekend

KING CITY — King City will be opening a cooling center due to the rising temperatures expected in the region throughout the upcoming weekend. The cooling center will be located in the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily June 24 through June 27.
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Photo | Freak storm drenches South Monterey County

SALINAS VALLEY — A thunderstorm brought hail, lightning and gusty winds Wednesday evening to inland portions of the Central Coast, including South Monterey County. Substantial downpours also occurred as the storm moved north through King City and Greenfield along Highway 101 and then past Soledad before heading eastward into San Benito County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

