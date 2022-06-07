ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Furry Kind Enters the Market With All-Natural Pet Products

By Samantha Randall
topdogtips.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith product recalls and canine diseases steadily on the rise, many dog owners are looking to all-natural and organic products to keep their pets safe. Some pet owners, like Rachel Grant, can’t find the products that they’re looking for on the market so they decide to create their own. That’s how...

topdogtips.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

Chihuahua – Dog Breeds Information Details

Chihuahuas are a breed of toy dog, often called the world’s smallest dog. The Chihuahua is named for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. They come in both long- and short-haired varieties but all have large heads and eyes with alert expressions. These dogs were originally bred from small native desert dogs who roamed the vast deserts of North America for food, shelter, and companionship. Today they can be found anywhere on earth that humans live because they’re so easy to care for!
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

7 most destructive pet breeds likely to cause chaos in your home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PETS
cuteness.com

The Best Dog Toys for Large Dogs in 2022

Providing enriching activities for our dogs is part of proper pet care, and one easy way to keep your dogs enriched indoors is by offering toys for them to play with. The right dog toy for your pal will depend on what they prefer, and can range from tug toys made of rope, plush toys, squeaky toys, extra durable chew rings, and toys made from natural rubber, among others. For large and extra-large dogs, however, finding heavy-duty dog toys to play with will probably be the most enjoyable for your canine pal, and the easiest on your budget, especially if you have an aggressive chewer who just doesn't care about keeping a toy intact. If you're searching for a new toy for your large dog, consider these different criteria when shopping so you can find the perfect fit for your pooch.
PET SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Grant
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
dailypaws.com

14 Cool Cat Breeds From Ragdolls To Russian Blues

While all cats are unique in their own ways, there are some cool cat breeds who happen to have features and personalities that are more distinct than others. Whether it's a Russian blue with those piercing green eyes and silvery fur, ragdolls with their puppy-like behaviors, or Scottish folds with that owlish appearance, certain types of cats simply stand out among the, er, pack.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Products#Furry#Chemicals#Retail Store#Personal Care Products
a-z-animals.com

Dog Paw Licking, and What It Means For Your Pet

Why do dogs lick their paws? Have you ever wondered that? Every dog’s behavior or habit has a reason. If you’re a pet parent, this is one of the things you must know. Your pet’s behavior can give you insight into how they’re feeling and let you know if something is wrong with them. One of such habits you should watch is dog paw licking.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

The Great Crate Debate: Why It's Okay to Crate Your Pets

Crates can be helpful management options for companion animals once they are taught to be comfortable in them. Crates can be used to promote safety, spacial management, health and recovery, and relaxation. Proper crate use includes knowing the appropriate size of the crate, how to use and not use it,...
PETS
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Pets
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Top 5: Best Natural Dog Food That’s USDA Certified

Proper canine nutrition is the number one factor in your dog's overall health and well-being. The most important product that you will ever select for your dog is the food that you feed him. This is a decision that should not be taken lightly, and that's why we've decided to do the research to find the best natural dog food options that are USDA certified.
PET SERVICES
worlddogfinder.com

Goat Milk for Dogs - Pros & Cons

Many dog owners had a conversation about is milk suitable for dogs. Although cow milk is not considered healthy and safe for dogs to consume, that doesn’t mean that milk, in general, is forbidden for dogs to consume. Goat milk is a much healthier and safer option for pets and has a lot of beneficial nutrients. Since many dog owners have asked as - Can dogs drink goat milk? We wanted to clarify whether or not you should give goat milk to your dog.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Tibetan Mastiff – Dog Breeds Information Details

The Tibetan Mastiff is a large dog with an imposing appearance. It has been known to weigh up to 200 pounds or more, and stands 26-30 inches tall. The head of the mastiff is broad with hanging ears, which are well furred along the inner edge. The coat can be any color but it must have tan markings all over the body that are clearly defined against darker colors. One distinctive characteristic of this breed is its long thick mane, which hangs down over its neck in loose curls on both sides. When attacked by predators, they will often fight off their attacker rather than fleeing from them like other breeds might do when confronted with danger. They also make excellent guard dogs because of their natural instinct for protecting what’s theirs!
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

How To Make Low-Protein Dog Treats: A Simple Recipe

A low protein diet for dogs is not as simple as it may sound. It's a fine line between too much protein and not enough. A major diet change like this CANNOT be made without consulting your veterinarian or a canine nutritionist. Learning how to make low-protein dog treats is simple, but a full diet change will take a lot more research and planning.
PETS
pawtracks.com

8 reasons to adopt a Maine Coon as your next family pet (and 2 reasons not to)

If you’re thinking about adopting a cat, one of the more common breeds that you often hear about is the Maine Coon. This distinctive cat breed has an impressive appearance, and once you’ve met a Maine Coon, it’s hard to forget it. But is this breed right for you? When deciding, it’s important to look beyond just the cat’s physical appearance. The Maine Coon personality is the driving force behind why so many people love this breed, and why Maine Coons are so sought after. Whether you’re thinking of adopting a cat from a rescue or buying one from a breeder, you might want to include the Maine Coon on your list of top breed candidates.
PETS
petproductnews.com

Jiminy’s Donates Pet Food to Shelters in Honor of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Jiminy’s, a producer of insect-based protein dog food and treats, marked National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 20 with a massive dog food donation to ten shelters across the United States. In total, Jiminy’s donated 8,750 pounds of its Good Grub dog food, which saved the planet...
AMAZON
pythonawesome.com

The Best Outdoor Elevated Raised Dog Beds | Pet Cot Beds

Our furry friends need the best comfort when sleeping just like us. Your dog needs the best care especially when it comes to the cold chilly nights. And. One of the best ways to give dogs a comfortable sleep is by getting them the best beds. However, not all dog beds are made the best. Raised dog beds are the best and most popular among dog owners. These beds get your dog elevated from the cold floor giving them a comfortable and warm night. The best raised dog beds will ensure your furry friend gets a warm and cozy night.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy