Skowhegan, ME

$20,000 Will Help This All-Natural Maine Dog Treat Company

By Samantha Randall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Maine entrepreneur is moving her all-natural dog treat business out of her kitchen and into a downtown storefront thanks to her recent $20,000 prize package. Amanda Clark, 21, is the proud owner of The Maine Barkery and the winner of the first Entrepreneur Challenge in Skowhegan, Maine. The young businesswoman...

