Becker Plans New Shopping Center

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center. The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit...

Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Verso Paper Mill Remembrance Event Being Held in Sartell

SARTELL -- A special event is being held Saturday as part of Sartell Summerfest. The Sartell Historical Society and Sartell Senior Connection are holding a Verso Paper Mill Remembrance at the Sartell Community Center. This past Memorial Day marked the 10th anniversary of the explosion and fire that destroyed the...
SARTELL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rental License Moratorium

The city of Maple Grove is taking action to curb what officials describe as “an exponential increase” in the number of rental properties. The Maple Grove City Council approved on Monday a one-year moratorium that prevents single-family homes and townhomes from being turned into rentals. It takes effect July 1.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Benton Co. History: The Story of Briggsville Part 2

SAUK RAPIDS -- We have a follow-up story for you on the community formerly called Briggsville. It was an area along the west side of the Mississippi River once owned by Sauk Rapids. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby talked about Briggsville in our monthly segment last month...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
1037theloon.com

Officials Holding Public Meeting on County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A public meeting is set for Tuesday evening to gather public input on a preferred alignment to connect Theisen Road and 19th Avenue in Sartell and LeSauk Township. It's part of a long-term plan to realign County Road 133 to connect with 19th Avenue and Pinecone Road. Stearns...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Take a Historic Preservation Tour in Sauk Centre on Thursday

SAUK CENTRE -- You can tour four historic sites in Sauk Centre this week. The Stearns History Museum is hosting a Heritage Circle Tour Sauk Centre Preservation on Thursday. Development Director Amy Degerstrom says the first stop will be at the Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home which just recently went through a preservation project. The second stop is the Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Bring Me The News

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

The 2022 Ramsey County Fair has been canceled. The move was confirmed by the Ramsey County Fair Board on Tuesday, with President Ron Suiter saying there were "still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved." The fair was due to take place...
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Frontage Road North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle was recovered in St. Cloud. The vehicle was parked unlocked with the keys in the center console while its owners attended a movie. Mages says it is unclear if there was any damage done to the vehicle.
CBS Minnesota

MPCA Finds Unsafe Drinking Water In 3 More Homes In Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided an update Tuesday regarding the groundwater investigation in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood. A study conducted last summer by the MPCA found that 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than the health risk limit. MPCA resampled several wells that had tested below the health risk limit for the contaminant this spring to verify results. Three additional homes not previously receiving bottled water are now. MORE: MPCA Expands Private Well Sampling Area In Andover MPCA continues to investigate the source of the contamination. It is installing temporary shallow groundwater monitoring wells along Bunker Lake Boulevard to gather more information. The city conducted a feasibility study to determine cost estimates for bringing municipal water to residents of the neighborhood who reside in the mitigation area. The total estimated cost of the project is over $5.5 million. Funds must be secured from the state before any construction can begin. The Minnesota Legislature funded no bonding proposals during the most recent legislative session. Residents currently receiving bottled water will continue to free of charge until a long-term solution is implemented.
ANDOVER, MN
