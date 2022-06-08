Seven Osseo Area Schools selected as PBIS 2021-22 Sustaining Exemplar Schools

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer.
It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off.
“The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county.
Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
