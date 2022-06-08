Seven Osseo Area Schools selected as PBIS 2021-22 Sustaining Exemplar Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As schools let out for summer, one of Minnesota’s largest districts still has a couple weeks left. Minneapolis Public Schools extended the school year to make up for lost class time during the educators strike that lasted three weeks. It’s graduation day for seniors at Minneapolis Southwest High School. “I’m really excited to kind of be done with everything,” said senior Bridget Barrett. The school year for Minneapolis students was extended from June 10 to June 24, but Barrett and her senior classmates won’t be finishing the year. “Our school kind of decided we could be done today,” Barrett said. “I’m very...

