Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student
By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom.
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
ROCORI School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A central Minnesota school district where two students died in a school shooting nearly two decades ago is again facing questions about how district leaders protect students from bullying and threats of violence. On Wednesday, the ROCORI School Board released...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms.
An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement.
Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times.
The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation.
All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School.
The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school.
The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.
