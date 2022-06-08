ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.7 THE LOON

Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom. Back on June 2nd, Apollo High School Administration and the School Resource Officer...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#District 742
knsiradio.com

Police: Man Stabbed in South St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Police are investigating a stabbing in south St. Cloud that happened on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of 6th Avenue South. Police say a 22-year-old St. Cloud man was inside a vehicle and got involved in an altercation with an acquaintance who allegedly stabbed him in the lower leg.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bemidjinow.com

Pillager man sentenced for drug crimes

A Pillager man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for multiple felony-level drug offenses, including drug sales in the first degree. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom says 30-year-old Troy Anthony Frost appeared last Friday to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 65 months at that hearing.
PILLAGER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
kymnradio.net

Rice County Attorney John Fossum

Rice County Attorney John Fossum talks about a recent murder in Morristown, and a grant proposal involving the police department, Healthy Community Initiative, community corrections and social services and the County Attorney’s office for an initiative to help provide treatment to people with low level drug offenses as opposed to being charged with a crime.
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video Shows Minnesota Teacher Throwing Hockey Stick At 8-Year-Old Student

PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose. The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough. “They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom. Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy