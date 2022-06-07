ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study explains molecular basis of long COVID symptoms

Science Daily
 5 days ago

A new study provides a better understanding of how the pandemic virus causes depression, anxiety, and the loss of concentration known as "brain fog" in patients that develop long COVID. In most individuals, the virus, SARS-CoV-2, is successfully cleared by the immune system, but some struggle with prolonged complications,...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Stress protein in fibroblasts may be a good target for future cancer drugs

A stress protein that is overactive in many types of tumor cells also has a key role in tumor-supporting cells called fibroblasts, and may be a good target for future cancer treatments, suggests a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers,...
CANCER
Science Daily

Inhaled vaccines offer better protection than nasal sprays, study shows

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Brain Research#Influenza A Virus#Covid
Science Daily

Immunotherapy may get a boost

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. T cells are usually very good at eliminating diseased cells. But they seem to fail when it comes to tumor cells. In JCI Insight, MDC teams led by Armin Rehm and Uta Höpken describe what inhibits this immune function, how they can release the brake and boost the immune response against cancer.
CANCER
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

How mother-youth emotional climate helps adolescents cope with stress

University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Transition to middle school can be a stressful time for adolescents. They must adjust to a new peer group and social environment while going through the developmental changes of puberty. A recent University of Illinois study looks at how emotional aspects of parenting can help youth better cope with peer stressors during this transitional period.
ILLINOIS STATE

