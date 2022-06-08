ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Reasons Why BlackHawk Coming to Grand Junction is Coolest Thing Ever

By Waylon Jordan
 3 days ago
BlackHawk will make their way back to Grand Junction this September. This is the best news to hit western Colorado in ages. These are the top five reasons why you dare not miss this show. BlackHawk members have been good friends to Grand Junction for close to 30 years....

