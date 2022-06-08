Jayson Tatum’s Heartwarming Answer To Being A Father To His Son Deuce: "If I'm A Role Model For Young Fathers Around The World, That's Great. I Think We Need More Role Models Like That. Just To Have More Male Fathers Present."

Stephen Curry had a performance for the ages against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Curry had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, joining a very exclusive list of players that has put up a statline of that magnitude in a Finals game. He has been the best player on the court in this series, something that he is making more and more evident with every passing game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO