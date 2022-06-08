ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum’s Heartwarming Answer To Being A Father To His Son Deuce: "If I'm A Role Model For Young Fathers Around The World, That's Great. I Think We Need More Role Models Like That. Just To Have More Male Fathers Present."

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at how far Jayson Tatum has come in just five years of being drafted into the league, it's safe to say that the Boston Celtics made the right decision in the 2017 NBA Draft. From being a 19-year-old full of raw potential to using that talent to finally...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Predicted No Player Would Join The All-Time Game 4 Performance List Before Stephen Curry Went For 43 Points

Stephen Curry had a performance for the ages against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Curry had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, joining a very exclusive list of players that has put up a statline of that magnitude in a Finals game. He has been the best player on the court in this series, something that he is making more and more evident with every passing game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dirk Nowitzki Hilariously Roasts Himself On Twitter: "Can't Be Me. Too Many Bars On Defense."

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, his career with the Dallas Mavericks has earned him a place among the very elite personalities in league history. And while a lot of those players, names like Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, were all known for their great intensity, Nowitzki has always been a more laidback sort of superstar, especially off the court.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Report: Celtics coaches listening to Draymond Green's podcast

Draymond Green may be dismissive of the notion that his podcast is giving away any valuable intel to opponents of the Golden State Warriors, but at least one rival team is tuning in to decide for itself whether it can gain any insight by listening to Green’s show. Bleacher...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy