ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WATCH: Traffic camera captures powerful Kansas storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan Cisneros
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQEkO_0g4SPrF600

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

Puppies dumped in Oklahoma City flood, rescued by Moore nonprofit

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Severe weather possible tonight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Severe weather possible tonight in KC Metro after 8pm. Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible after 8pm, all modes of severe weather possible including very large hail. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. Low: 67°. Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater kc area has patchy fog early in the day before sunshine returns. On Saturday there will be a high in the upper 80s near 90. A chance of strong storms late evening into the overnight. Saturday is an **Alert Day** due to these storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Camera#Flood#Puppies#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Clay Chastain Warns: New KCI Is Just A Big, Ugly Parking Lot

Kansas City's foremost transit activist offers his perspective on this town's biggest construction project and how it might be looking backward instead of forward. Given that he's the only guy to ever win a citywide light rail vote, his comments are worth considering:. Clay Chastain: "Here we go again with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Clinton Lake turns bright green, is being tested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Clinton Lake has turned bright green and further testing is going to be done in order to make sure the change in color isn’t due to harmful algae blooms. According to an official Facebook page for the lake, reports have been received that there...
LAWRENCE, KS
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy