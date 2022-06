KEMP MUST ANSWER: After Leaked Audio, Will Governor Support Ban on Birth Control, Or Admit His Own Bill Was a Mistake?. Newly revealed audio from Brian Kemp’s May 15 campaign event in Monroe is raising questions about the future of access to contraceptives in Georgia as Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance. In the new recording, Kemp avoids answering a question on Griswold v. Connecticut, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that expanded access to contraceptives, by claiming to know nothing about the issue.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO