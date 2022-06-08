ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

LISTEN: Park District update on Byers & Co

By Michelle Mitchell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 8, 2022 – Clay Gerhard and Mike Willcott of the...

Macon County CASA draws winners for 2022 Playhouse Raffle

June 9, 2022- Macon County CASA selected winners for its’ 20th annual Playhouse Raffle. CASA recently expanded its’ efforts into DeWitt County. To celebrate the expansion, a third playhouse was added to the drawing. Prior to the drawing, two playhouses were displayed at Central Park in downtown Decatur,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Macon County Conservation District June Events

June 10, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District has several exciting programs coming up in June. Summer canoe rentals on Cattail pond at Rock Springs Conservation Area begin Saturday, June 11, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Other Saturdays include July 9 and August 13. Beginning in June,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Summer Park Runs Taking Place at Fairview Park

June 9, 2022 – The Decatur Park District will kick off their Summer Park Runs on Tuesday, June 14 at Fairview Park pavilion #1. Presented by Staley Credit Union, the runs are a nod to the running community in Decatur and hope to inspire more people to try out the skill. The runs are open to participants of all ages and abilities.
DECATUR, IL
Sonja Chargois, Community Engagement and EDI Coordinator at DMH talks about DMH’s partnership with HSHS St. Mary’s and DCLI

June 10, 2022- Sonja Chargois, Community Engagement and EDI Coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital, talks about DMH’s partnership with HSHS St. Mary’s and DCLI and what her role at DMH entails. “There are some disparities when it comes to the marginalized population in our community,” Chargois said. “Having...
DECATUR, IL
Memorial Marker To Be Dedicated For Man Who Helped Make Springfield The County Seat

A memorial marker will be dedicated this weekend for the man credited with securing Springfield’s designation as the county seat of Sangamon County. Andrew Elliott ran the city’s first hotel, the Buck Horn Tavern, in 1821, when the county was established. Local lore says that Elliott chauffeured the first county commissioners, who had the job of choosing the county seat… and intentionally drove them on long, uncomfortable paths through the swampy land surrounding the community of Sangamo Town. That led to the commissioners choosing Springfield as the county seat… and ensuring the eventual demise of Sangamo Town.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local Officials: Revised JDC Mowing Plan Isn’t Enough

The State of Illinois has relented somewhat, in the upkeep of an abandoned facility that has become a major thorn in the side of the City of Jacksonville. But city officials say it’s not enough. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says the State of Illinois Central Management Services reached out...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
LETTER: Eyesore on Route 51

I would like to extend an invitation to Mayor Moore Wolfe, city council members and members of the zoning commission who were in favor of the rezoning and commercial development of the southwest corner of Business Route 51 North and Ash Avenue. I will provide the vehicle and gasoline to...
DECATUR, IL
Sheral Drive Closure Scheduled to Last Through Monday, June 13th

The City of Danville would like to announce a complete roadway closure to thru traffic on Sheral Drive between North Vermilion Street and Sheral Court. A contractor will be installing a new sanitary sewer manhole with pavement patching. This roadway closure will be in place through Monday, June 13, 2022...
DANVILLE, IL
Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lane closures planned for Kirby Ave. this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Kirby Avenue will be reduced to one lane this Thursday as crews perform storm sewer maintenance. Work is planned for the part of Kirby between Prospect Avenue and Dawson Drive between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work will be split between multiple areas, with only one area being […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Traffic light upgrades coming to Champaign next week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that the Illinois Department of Transportation will be conducting a series of upgrades on traffic lights along Springfield Avenue next week. Work will begin at the intersection of Springfield and Staley Road starting Monday at 7 a.m. and at the intersection of Springfield and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Community Policy