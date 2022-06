Incumbent Oklahoma House District 11 Representative Wendi Stearman appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION do talk about her re-election bid. Representative Wendi Stearman said she has done what she has promised: to be a roadblock of ever expanding goverment. Stearman has been working on the committee that examines the rules/laws that come out of government agencies instead of the state legislature. She says her committee had stopped some pretty bad things from going forward.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO