Rapid City, SD

Forty-Four WDTC Registered Nursing & Practical Nursing Students Honored During Pinning Ceremony

wdt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need for more nurses in this area and throughout the nation is great. Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) is helping to fill the much-needed careers with graduates of its Registered Nursing and Practical Nursing programs. In honor of their completion of the WDTC Registered Nursing and Practical Nursing...

www.wdt.edu

redlakenationnews.com

$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
AGRICULTURE
kotatv.com

Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans.
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

North Haines Volunteer Fire Department responds abandoned community hall fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. in rural Meade County. Upon arrival fire crews found an engulfed abandoned building that used to serve as an old community hall on the corner of 218th Street and Coyote Ave. Since the building had been abandoned fire crews decided to let the fire continue burning and protect the pasture and grasslands surrounding the building.
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth B-1 B Lancers deploy for Bomber Task Force mission

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on June 3. The 28th Bomb Wing personnel, aircraft and assets were deployed for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force where they will conduct training alongside allies, partners and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Box Elder man arrested following egg incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Box Elder man was arrested for simple assault after a group of homeless people were hit with eggs. Marcus Baumstarck is accused of throwing eggs at a group in the area of East North and Spruce streets around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. A Rapid...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Emotions run high over vacation rental vote

By a 3-2 vote at Monday evening’s meeting, the Custer City Council approved the second reading of an amendment to its ordinance that deals with permitted conditional uses and prohibited uses and structures within a residential district by making boarding houses and short term rentals a prohibited use in said residential areas. The ordinance change does not affect areas zoned commercial, nor does it eliminate already-established short-term rentals. Those that already exist will be grandfathered in with the existing conditional use permit. However, that permit is not transferable, and if the property is sold, the permit goes away. At the previous meeting of the council the move was explained as a way to combat a lack of housing in Custer, as well as the fact there are already many vacation rentals in town (there are approximately 27 in town but many more in the county).
CUSTER, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man arrested after shooting at Rushville Sale Barn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A South Dakota man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Rushville, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. NSP, along with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the Wednesday evening incident. At approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, authorities were called to the shooting at Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
Black Hills Pioneer

West wins Meade County Sheriff

STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

10 years in prison for Spearfish man guilty of rape

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who raped multiple young victims was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31. Alex Brenden Prillwitz, 22, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 20, 2019 and charged with three counts of fourth degree rape – one each against three different victims aged 13, but less than 16 when he was at least three years older than the victims.
SPEARFISH, SD

