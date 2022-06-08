ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about Pollinator Friendly Landscapes

Cover picture for the articlePollinators are on the decline, but you can help! Many of us are familiar with the importance of planting flowers, but did you know that planting pollinator-friendly trees makes an even bigger difference for bees?. To help us learn why trees are so important to pollinators, Sierra Clubs’ Growing...

98.7 WFGR

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
grmag.com

Taste of Muskegon plans comedy show

A food festival coming to Muskegon this weekend will host a late-night comedy show after the main festivities. Taste of Muskegon said Monday, June 6, it will host A Funny After Taste, an after-party at Burl & Sprig at 333 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and continuing through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Fox17

Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
The Saginaw News

Nosebleeds, headaches, rashes: Michigan farmworkers sue greenhouse over alleged pesticide exposure

YPSILANTI, MI – Three farmworkers suing a large Michigan greenhouse say they were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting crops and faced a deceptive bonus program. Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employers Mastronardi Produce and Coldwater-based Maroa Farms in federal court on June 1.
WILX-TV

Potterville’s Gizzard Fest begins preparations

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Potterville prepared for Gizzard Fest on Tuesday. The festival draws thousands of people into Potterville, in Eaton County. It takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. there’s live entertainment, a 5k, and lots of gizzards. The crew at Joe’s Gizzard City will work feverishly on the fried chicken bites. There’s also a gizzard eating contest. A classic car show, fair rides, and fireworks. You can learn more at their website.
therapidian.org

Community Updates: Friday, June 10

Christopher Schurr is Charged with Second-Degree Murder in the Death of Patrick Lyoya. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker held a press conference on Thursday, June 9 to announce whether or not his office would press criminal charges against Christopher Schurr, the GRPD officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022. "Based on [the MSP] investigation... I have made the decision to charge Christopher Schurr with one count of second-degree murder," he stated. "Second-degree murder is a felony offense -- it is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole." According to the Michigan State Police, Christopher Schurr has turned himself in and has been processed. His arraignment is expected to occur in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 10. However, Becker does go on to remind viewers that Schurr, like every individual that is accused of a crime, is "presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."
