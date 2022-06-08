Learn about Pollinator Friendly Landscapes

Christopher Schurr is Charged with Second-Degree Murder in the Death of Patrick Lyoya. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker held a press conference on Thursday, June 9 to announce whether or not his office would press criminal charges against Christopher Schurr, the GRPD officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022. "Based on [the MSP] investigation... I have made the decision to charge Christopher Schurr with one count of second-degree murder," he stated. "Second-degree murder is a felony offense -- it is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole." According to the Michigan State Police, Christopher Schurr has turned himself in and has been processed. His arraignment is expected to occur in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 10. However, Becker does go on to remind viewers that Schurr, like every individual that is accused of a crime, is "presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO