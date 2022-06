The Association of Florida Colleges is the one organization that represents all faculty, staff, administrators, trustees, presidents, and retirees from Florida’s 28 public colleges. The association consists of local campus-based Chapters, Commissions, and Regions led by a board of directors. Membership is currently nearly 8,000 and moving upward. Each year AFC hosts an annual convention, which serves as the premier professional development opportunity for Florida public college professionals.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO