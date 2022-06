The global market for the diagnostics and therapeutics is gaining traction from a number of factors, such as increasing prevalence of brain cancer, innovations in drug delivery to brain cancer cells, and widespread market for the treatment of brain cancer as well as its associated symptoms. On the other hand, the lack of brain cancer specific drugs, increasing use of generics in chemotherapy, and utterly high cost of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment are a few important challenges faced by the market before attaining its true potential. Nevertheless, in the near future, the vendors of this market are expected to gain new opportunities by improving the technology to reach the cancer tumor at unreachable parts of the brain, although surgery currently remains the most effective mode of treatment.

