ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

44 take home diplomas at Cleveland grad ceremony

By By RICHARD ROHLFING Cleveland Public School
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

In her Honors Address at the Cleveland graduation ceremony on Friday, senior class president Ashley Connor said she wanted to find a message that she and her 43 classmates could agree upon, but that was next to impossible.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
14
Followers
38
Post
902
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy