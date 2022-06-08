ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD to Host De-escalation Listening Sessions

 3 days ago

The Raleigh Police Department is seeking your input regarding a new policy governing de-escalation of force. RPD will be hosting a series of meetings to hear your thoughts about this topic. The meetings will be held at various locations throughout the city from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. We hope to see you there!

