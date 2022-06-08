RPD to Host De-escalation Listening Sessions
The Raleigh Police Department is seeking your input regarding a new policy governing de-escalation of force. RPD will be hosting a series of meetings to hear your thoughts about this topic. The meetings will be held at various locations throughout the city from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. We hope to see you there!
- June 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Millbrook Exchange Community Center
- June 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Marsh Creek Community Center
- June 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Barwell Road Community Center
- June 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pullen Park Community Center
- June 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Lynn Community Center
- June 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., John Chavis Community Center
