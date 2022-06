Can you believe it? Another school year is upon us! The first day of school can bring a lot of nerves and excitement bubbling to the surface for both kids and parents (and even teachers!). You may have tried cracking a funny back-to-school joke to help calm their jitters. Your child can recycle jokes as ice breakers at school, too. Reading books about the first day of school can be a soothing way to prepare your preschooler for their first day of school EVER. We also recommend back-to-school coloring pages.

