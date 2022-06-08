You Can Camp On This Crystal Clear Lake In Georgia & Visit A Charming Small Town From A Movie

Lakes in Georgia are the perfect spot to disconnect from the buzz of modern life and unwind in the state's rugged natural beauty.

If you're looking to camp on a crystal clear lake just around the corner from a quaint, picture-perfect small town, then this hidden gem belongs on your bucket list.

Located in Juliette, Georgia, near High Falls State Park, Dames Ferry is a sweet escape.

The 60-acre campground overlooks Lake Juliette's tranquil waters, with nearly 30 campsites available to visitors year-round.

Here you can enjoy picnics, fishing, hiking, and kayaking on the lake.

Just seven miles up the road is Juliette Dam, a mini waterfall that stretches across the Ocmulgee River.

The hidden gem is famous for being the filming location of the iconic movie Fried Green Tomatoes starring Kathy Bates.

Juliette, Georgia, is the perfect day trip destination from your campsite. Here you can visit the Whistle Stop Cafe, straight out of the film, where they serve traditional homemade Southern cuisine.

There are plenty of quaint storefronts to explore, with eccentric art shops, antique stores, as well as an authentic historic site and museum.

You can get the best of both worlds during your trip when you combine the serenity of connecting with nature on Lake Juliette's pristine waters with Southern hospitality from visiting a charming small town.

Camping At Dames Ferry

Price: $35+/Night

Address: 9546 GA Hwy. 87, Juliette, GA

Why You Need To Go: You can camp on crystal clear waters and visit a picture-perfect small town just an hour outside of Atlanta.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.