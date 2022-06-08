Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. Around 115 degrees in the Arkansas River Valley. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Washington OK, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO