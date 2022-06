If you're anything like me, you are currently consumed with the 4th season of Strangers Things which debuted on May 27, 2022. The feelings Eleven has, ideas Dustin comes up with and the decisions Mike makes, that is everything in my home right now, and it's also got me geeking out when I'm away from the series. I find myself forcing it into conversation and searching for Stranger Things fun-facts when I'm supposed to be paying attention to something else.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO