Crookston, MN

Steven Kenneth “Steve” Briggs – Obit

 3 days ago

Steven Kenneth “Steve” Briggs, 59, of Crookston, Minnesota passed away Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at Altru in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Steve was born in Crookston, Minnesota on July 9th, 1962, to Kenneth and Muriel (Michaels) Briggs. As a child, Steve lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and...

Linda Ardell (Pierce) Johnson – Obit

Linda Ardell (Pierce) Johnson, 75, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 7, 2022, after a lengthy, well-fought battle with heart disease. She was born on April 5, 1947, to Lloyd & Adeline (Hansen) Pierce, at Riverview Hospital in Crookston, MN. She remained in Crookston most of her life. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the CHS Class of 1965.
CROOKSTON, MN
Genevieve Maxine Bruley – Obit

Genevieve Maxine Bruley, 92, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, in her longtime Crookston, MN home, while comforted by her son, Gary, who was at her side. Genevieve was born at Warren, MN on February 25, 1929, the 12th of 13 children of the union of Everett and Nellie (Byrn) Taylor. The family later came to Crookston where she attended Crookston schools, graduating from Central High School as a member of the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Clarence Harvey “Classy” Bruley on June 27, 1947 and the couple made their home in Crookston throughout their married lives with the exception of a few years spent near Crookston, at Harold Station. Their marriage would be blessed by the births of 3 children, Bill, Linda, and Gary. Genevieve was employed in the housekeeping department of St. Francis Hospital, which later transitioned into the Villa St. Vincent, until her retirement in the early 1990’s. Classy passed away on April 1, 1987, and daughter, Linda Garcia, who was living in Hawaii with her family, passed away there unexpectedly on April 27, 2018.
CROOKSTON, MN
David “Dave” Anthony Benson – Obit

David “Dave” Anthony Benson died peacefully at Villa St. Vincent on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the age of 82. David Benson was born in Thief River Falls, MN on July 5, 1939 to Sylvia (Jokela) and Alfred Benson, and grew up near Fourtown, MN. Dave developed a unique empathy and strength due to a childhood bout with polio. To recover, his father gave him barbells to build himself back up. As a teenager, he found his first true love when he started fixing cars under the yard light at his parent’s farm. He graduated from Goodridge High School in 1957.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
BULLETIN BOARD- JUNE 11, 2022

The Crookston High School is opening its Weight Room for all High School students to use this summer. The Room will be open Monday through Friday for 9th-12th grade students from 6:00 to 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for 7th and 8th-grade students from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
BREANNA KRESSIN TAKES 4TH PLACE IN 100 HURDLES AT STATE

Crookston Pirate Senior Breanna Kressin is competing this afternoon at the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kressin qualified for the finals in all three of her events yesterday, the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 200 meters. 100 HURDLES – —...
CROOKSTON, MN
Sandra “Sandy” Marie Waxvik – Obit

Sandra “Sandy” Marie Waxvik, formerly of Crookston and Pengilly, MN, and more recently wherever her husband parked the RV, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Sandy was born to parents Dale and Harriet (Nicholson) Torrance in Grand Forks, ND on September 15, 1957. Sandy grew up...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Helga Metzger (LaFalette) Fellwock – Obit

Helga Metzger (LaFalette) Fellwock, 77, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 22, 2022. Helga was born at Bolelauz, Czechoslovakia on March 5, 1945. She was the daughter of Theodor and Lilli Metzger. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She immigrated with her family to Melvin Station near Fertile, Minnesota in 1956. She graduated from Crookston High School in 1963. Followed by and graduating from Aaker Business College in Grand Forks, ND. She married James Lafalette on May 23, 1964. They moved to Colorado in 1966. Their union was blessed with two children: daughter, Jackie Lynn and son, James Theodor (Teddy).
CROOKSTON, MN
EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Nancy C. (Olson) Lee – Obit

Nancy C. (Olson) Lee, 86, Honolulu HI, formerly of Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Nancy was born in Fargo, North Dakota on June 18, 1935. Her parents, George and Frances Olson moved to Fertile, Minnesota after WWII where they operated Fertile Hardware for many years. She graduated from Fertile High School in 1953 and attended Moorhead State University. On October 16, 1955, she married Curtis Lee of Ada, Minnesota.
FERTILE, MN
Betty Ann Johnson – Obit

Betty Ann Johnson, 94, a longtime resident of Crookston, passed away April 6, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Betty Ann was born September 12, 1927 in Aneta, ND, one of three children from the marriage of Melvin “Mike” Tangen and Paula (Thorson) Tangen. Betty Ann was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond, ND, where she grew up. She graduated from Esmond High School in 1945 and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of North Dakota in 1949. While at UND, she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority and active in the YWCA organization. She began her teaching career at Blackduck High School and it was in Blackduck where she met the love of her life, Richard “Richie” Norby Johnson and the two were united in marriage June 27, 1953 at Fisher Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN. They made their first home in Blackduck and in 1959 moved to Crookston. They were blessed with two children-a daughter, Nancy, and a son, Roderick. Betty Ann taught Business and Physical Education classes for 29 years at Crookston Central High School. She completed her Master’s degree in Business in 1978 from Bemidji State University and in 1990 announced her retirement after a fulfilling 38 year career in education.
CROOKSTON, MN
RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL FALLS TO SW/MN CHRISTIAN IN EXTRA INNINGS, WILL PLAY MENAHGA TONIGHT

The Red Lake Falls Softball team battled the SW/MN Christian Flying Dutchmen in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday afternoon from North Mankato. The Eagles were the #4 seed coming into the tournament while the Flying Dutchmen were the #5 seed. The game was a pitching duel all afternoon, and the Flying Dutchmen finally outlasted the Eagles in extra innings for a 3-1 win.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
CROOKSTON SEARCHING FOR CONTRACTOR TO FIX SERVICE LEAK IN FRONT OF POST OFFICE

For three weeks now, a drain in front of the Crookston US Post Office has been overflowing and leaking out on the sidewalk and roadway near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Fletcher Street. While we could not get in proper contact with City officials today about it, we did learn from City Hall that it is a Service Leak that the city is aware of and is searching for a contractor that will help repair the leak.
CROOKSTON, MN
SACRED HEART BASEBALL BEATS ADA-BORUP-WEST TO ADVANCE TO STATE

FIRST INNING – — In the top of the inning, Ada-Borup-West led off with a Beau Fetting walk. After a fielder’s choice to get an out at second base, Oliver Kritzberger walked and runners were at first and second base with one out. Eagle pitcher, Sam Gapp retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 10, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Seth Wallace Volker, 40, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with two or more Aggravating Factors. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Probation Violation. Matthew Thomas Philyaw, 35, of Mentor, for Domestic Abuse. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
