Vincent “Vince” Maurice Blokzyl – Obit

Betty Ann Johnson, 94, a longtime resident of Crookston, passed away April 6, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Betty Ann was born September 12, 1927 in Aneta, ND, one of three children from the marriage of Melvin “Mike” Tangen and Paula (Thorson) Tangen. Betty Ann was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond, ND, where she grew up. She graduated from Esmond High School in 1945 and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of North Dakota in 1949. While at UND, she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority and active in the YWCA organization. She began her teaching career at Blackduck High School and it was in Blackduck where she met the love of her life, Richard “Richie” Norby Johnson and the two were united in marriage June 27, 1953 at Fisher Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN. They made their first home in Blackduck and in 1959 moved to Crookston. They were blessed with two children-a daughter, Nancy, and a son, Roderick. Betty Ann taught Business and Physical Education classes for 29 years at Crookston Central High School. She completed her Master’s degree in Business in 1978 from Bemidji State University and in 1990 announced her retirement after a fulfilling 38 year career in education.

