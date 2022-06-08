ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Female-Owned Brand, Afro Unicorn, Brings Assortment of Party Supplies to Walmart

Cover picture for the article

Afro Unicorn™, a conscious brand with a mission to celebrate women and children of color, launched a curated assortment of its party supplies and favors product line at Walmart. The new line of more than 20 exclusive products joins the retailer’s roster of celebrations brands in over 1,500...

