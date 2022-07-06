The January 6 select committee has tapped 20 key witnesses to testify about the Capitol riot. Here's who's up next.

Then-White House legislative affairs director Marc Short (L) and Vice President Mike Pence in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The January 6 committee plans to put key witnesses on the stand during its public hearings.

Key testimony is expected from Trump administration officials and those present at the Capitol.

Witnesses to date have included Capitol Police, DOJ officials, White House aides, and riot embeds.

The select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack has interviewed nearly 1,000 people since it converged about a year ago. The panel has mapped out plans for up to eight public hearings related to its investigation and is expected to call some of its key witnesses to testify in what's likely to be a widely-viewed series of events.

The committee's seventh public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers offers up an amendment as lawmakers debate among three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use, on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Rusty Bowers, GOP Speaker of Arizona's House of Representatives

As the leading lawmaker in the Arizona House, Bowers has been pressured by Trumpworld to overturn the 2020 election results. Bowers has rebuffed efforts to interfere with Biden's lawful win advanced by Trump, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Ginni Thomas, the insurrection-stoking wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and fellow Arizona Republicans.

Bowers testified on June 21.

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said he would testify about Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official who outlined ways for Trump to challenge the 2020 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pat Cipollone, former Trump White House counsel

Cipollone was one of former President Donald Trump's top legal advisors on January 6, 2021. Cipollone is reportedly in talks with the January 6 committee to publicly testify about last year's Capitol riot and would focus on discussing Jeffrey Clark, a former top Justice Department official who reportedly used his powers to try and aid Trump in overturning the 2020 election.

January 6 committee co-chair Liz Cheney on Tuesday urged Cipollone to testify at the Capitol Hill hearing set for Thursday, June 23, saying, "We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally."

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Richard Donoghue, former Department of Justice official

Donoghue was serving as Trump's acting deputy attorney general on January 6, 2021. CNN reported that Donoghue jotted down notes about a call he was on during which Trump tried pressuring him and Rosen to overturn the 2020 election results.

Donoghue testified on June 23.

US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters storming the Capitol grounds on January 6, testifies during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Pfc. Harry Dunn listens behind. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Caroline Edwards, US Capitol Police officer

Edwards was one of the congressional police officers who confronted the violent mob of Trump supporters as they swarmed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. The New York Times reported that she was thrown to the ground, blinded with chemical spray, and suffered a concussion during the hours-long ordeal. Edwards testified on June 9 about the carnage she witnessed that day.

Prosecutors charged two men with giving gifts to ingratiate themselves with federal law enforcement officers. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Steve Engel, former Department of Justice attorney

Engel was an attorney in Trump's Department of Justice on January 6, 2021. ABC News reported that January 6 committee members want to work him into a panel that would include former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general.

Engel testified on June 23.

Benjamin Ginsberg, right, and Robert Bauer, co-chairs of The Presidential Commission on Election and Administration, prepare to testify before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing in Russell Building titled "Bipartisan Support for Improving U.S. Elections: An Overview from the Presidential Commission on Election Administration." Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Benjamin Ginsberg, GOP election lawyer

Ginsberg is one of the attorneys who worked on the month-long recount fight in 2000 that ended with George W. Bush becoming president. In 2000, Ginsberg wrote that the GOP was "destroying itself on the altar of Trump" in a scathing op-ed. Ginsberg testified June 13.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson, former Trump White House aide

Hutchinson worked for then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6, 2021. She's reportedly been interviewed for more than 20 hours and has provided "extensive information about Meadows's activities in trying to overturn the election."



Hutchinson also testified on June 28 about Trump's erratic behavior on the day of the insurrection .

Susan Walsh/AP Images

Greg Jacob, former Mike Pence general counsel

Jacob is one of the people then-Trump attorney John Eastman blamed for the violence on January 6.

"The 'siege' is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened," Eastman wrote to Jacob during the attack, according to The Washington Post.

Jacob testified on June 16.

Susan Walsh/AP Images

Michael Luttig, conservative attorney and former judge

Luttig is a conservative lawyer and former appeals court judge who advised Vice President Mike Pence during Trump's attempt to overturn the election, The Washington Post reported .

Luttig testified that Trump is working on rigging the 2024 election "in plain sight" on June 16.

Sarah Matthews is shown giving a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack during a clip that was played at the June 16 hearing on Capitol Hill. House Select Committee via AP

Sarah Matthews, former Trump White House deputy press secretary

Matthews was a Trump administration spokeswoman who resigned in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol because she said she was "deeply disturbed" by what she saw that day.



CNN reports that Matthews has been subpoenaed by the select committee and has agreed to publicly testify at an upcoming hearing.

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, former Fulton County, Georgia, election worker delivers remarks after receiving the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, former Georgia election worker

Moss was a full-time employee in the Fulton County, Georgia elections office during the 2020 election who was harassed by Trump supporters who embraced the embattled former president's baseless claims of election fraud.

Moss testified on June 21.

Ron Harris/AP Images

Byung J. Pak, former US attorney for the northern district of Georgia

Pak was a Department of Justice attorney in Atlanta who resigned in January 2021 because he said he refused to go along with President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Pak testified on June 13.

Nick Quested accepts the Courage Under Fire Award at the 33rd Annual IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Theatre on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for International Documentary Association

Nick Quested, British filmmaker who documented the Proud Boys

The British documentarian had been following the Trump-supporting Proud Boys in the months leading up to January 6, 2021, and was likely privy to planning conversations involving alleged rioter Enrique Tarrio, the New York Times reported . The Department of Justice charged Tarrio with seditious conspiracy on Monday. Quested testified on June 9.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds a press conference on the status of ballot counting on November 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state

Raffensperger was one of the Georgia officials Trump famously asked to "find" 12,000 votes he needed to beat Biden in the Peach State. Instead, Raffensperger conducted a recount and certified Biden's victory, compelling Trump to campaign against him in May's GOP primary (which Raffensperger won , anyway).

Raffensperger testified on June 21.

Former acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen has already testified about Trump's efforts to pressure DOJ. Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

Jeff Rosen, former acting attorney general

Rosen was serving as Trump's acting attorney general on January 6, 2021. He spoke to the committee in October 2021 about ideas Trump and those who supported false claims about the 2020 election kicked around in order to try and overturn the results.

Rosen testified on June 23.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt stands outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre on November 6,2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lynsey Addario/Getty Images

Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner

Schmidt was a city commissioner for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania who defended the state's electoral process in 2020 , thus invoking former President Donald Trump's wrath. Schmidt testified on June 13.

Marc Short (C), former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, joins other Republicans at an election-night rally for gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles on November 02, 2021 in Chantilly, Virginia. Virginians went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the gubernatorial race that pits Youngkin against Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Marc Short, former Mike Pence chief of staff

Short was Pence's chief of staff on January 6, 2021. Short warned the Secret Service that Trump was about to publicly attack his boss the day before the January 6 insurrection. The committee showed clips from his taped deposition during the June 16 hearing.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stands alongside then-US President Donald Trump as he speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One as he flies from Manchester, New Hampshire to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 28, 2020, following a campaign rally. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Stepien, former Trump campaign manager

Stepien was former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager . The New York Times reports that during a meeting on November 7, 2021 at which Trump was pushing his baseless claims of election fraud Stepien laid out the "exceedingly low odds of success with his challenges." January 6 committee staff announced on June 12 that Stepien was scheduled to testify on Monday, June 13, but later said Stepien would not appear due to a family emergency and that his lawyer would make an on the record statement.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting System Implementation manager, speaks during a press conference addressing Georgia's alleged voter irregularities at the Georgia State Capitol on January 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. In a one-hour phone call Saturday with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, President Trump urged him to overturn his defeat in the November election against President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia state election official

Sterling is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's top deputy. Sterling testified on June 21.

Susan Walsh/AP Images

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News executive

Stirewalt was the Fox digital politics editor who called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night 2020. He was fired in January 2021. Stirewalt testified on June 13.