ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Amazon Prime Video: How much does the streaming service cost in the UK vs the US and what’s included?

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYaBb_0g4Pp4NL00

In what is quickly becoming a congested market, Amazon’s bid to help its video streaming service stand out from the crowd is simple: include much, much more than just movies and TV shows.

Amazon Prime arrived way back in 2005, long before anyone even thought about streaming television and films, then came to the UK in 2007. Back then, Prime was a subscription service that offered free delivery on a massive range of products sold by Amazon.

Now though, Prime comes bundled with an awful lot more, including Prime Video, which is Amazon’s answer to Netflix and Disney+ . There’s also the Amazon Music streaming service, plus same-day grocery deliveries through Amazon Fresh and Morrisons (in qualifying postcodes only) and a subscription to Deliveroo Plus.

Of course there’s also Prime Reading for unlimited access to eBooks and magazines, and members also get early access to Amazon’s Lightning Deals which is ideal around sales events like the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales in July .

It is estimated that Amazon has over 200 million Prime members globally, and by combining streaming services with useful online shopping perks it’s easy to see why Prime has become so popular. But, if you don’t want to pay for all of those extras, the Prime Video streaming service can be used on its own for a lower monthly fee.

Read more:

Subscribing to Prime Video gives you access to a massive catalogue of content, including Amazon’s own shows like The Man in The High Castle , Clarkson’s Farm , Jack Ryan and Reacher . You’ll also get exclusive access to movies like No Time To Die , the option to rent films that have only just hit the cinema, and even live sport, including tennis and football.

So, if you haven’t yet tried the service or are in two minds whether to sign up for Amazon Prime or not, we’ve answered all your burning questions below.

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

Amazon Prime , which gives access to Prime Video , as well as all the other Amazon services mentioned above, is currently priced at £7.99 a month. Or you can pay £79 a year, which works out at £6.58 a month. However, from 15 September the price will go up to £8.99 a month or £95 is you choose to pay annually – an increase of 20 per cent. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2014, and the cost is going up in other markets across Europe too, in some cases by as much as 43 per cent.

Read more: How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?

Alternatively, if you only want Prime Video, this is priced at £5.99 a month. If you aren’t yet a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to see if this is the streaming service for you.

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the US?

Across the pond Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year, which works out at $11.58 a month. These prices were introduced earlier in 2022, and US prices are not subject to the same rises coming to the UK and Europe in September. Alternatively, subscribing to the Prime Video streaming service on its own costs $8.99 a month.

Is Amazon Prime Video free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, it is. Prime Video is included in a Prime subscription, which also gives members access to a range of other perks. That includes (deep breath now) free next-day delivery from the Amazon website, Deliveroo Plus, advert-free music streaming from Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, same-day grocery deliveries (in qualifying postcodes) and early access to Amazon’s Lightning Deals. Access to all of this costs £7.99 a month or £79 per year, but increases to £8.99 a month or £95 a year on 15 September.

Alternatively, you can just subscribe to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This costs £5.99 a month and only grants access to the streaming platform, with no other Prime perks included.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Just like Netflix , there’s a lot to sink your teeth into with Amazon Prime Video. This includes original series, as well as TV shows broadcast elsewhere, and a huge catalogue of movies too.

Read more: How to sign up for Apple TV+, the free trials and shows to watch

Must-watch Prime originals include The Man in the High Castle , Bosche , Mr Robot , Mad Dogs , The Grand Tour , Jack Ryan , The Wheel of Time , Clarkson’s Farm and Night Sky . Content on Prime that was first shown elsewhere includes Fleabag , House , Travel Man and Vikings .

Films to watch on Prime Video include Manchester by the Sea , The Big Sick , Parasite , The Wolf of Wall Street , In Bruges , Paddington , We Need to Talk About Kevin , Con Air, Shrek and Fight Club . Prime Video also has every James Bond film, including No Time To Die , thanks to Amazon’s purchase of MGM earlier in 2022.

Is Netflix free with Amazon Prime?

Netflix and Amazon Prime are competing services and as such, one is not available as part of the other. You may occasionally see a TV service bundle streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video into one monthly fee, but the services themselves are entirely separate. Each requires their own user account and subscription if you want access to both.

How many screens can you watch Amazon Prime on?

Currently, Amazon allows up to three screens to access each Amazon Prime subscription at once. This means you could have three user accounts, all tied to the same Prime subscription, watching content on a television, a laptop and a smartphone all at the same time, but a fourth user would not be able to join in with their own device.

Read more: How much does Netflix cost in UK and US and what’s included?

Of those three users, Amazon allows two to watch the same content simultaneously. Say you want to watch a TV show with someone remotely; you can each log into your user profiles of the same Amazon Prime subscription, then watch the content simultaneously. But, while a third user could watch something else on that Prime account, they cannot join in with what the other two are watching.

What are Prime Video Channels?

Although a regular Prime or Prime Video subscription grants you access to a wide range of movies and TV shows, Amazon also offers a selection of channels that cost extra. These include Britbox , the UK service full of ad-free content from the BBC and ITV; Hayu , a channel for reality TV shows like Below Deck and Keeping up with the Kardashians ; and documentary channel Discovery+.

A Prime or Prime Video subscription is required before you can subscribe to these extra channels, which incur an additional monthly fee. Channels available in the UK tend to cost between £2.99 and £5.99, while in the US channels are available for around $2.99 to $14.99 a month.

Are movies free on Amazon Prime?

A great many movies, old and new, are included in a Prime or Amazon Prime subscription. But there are also titles that can be rented or bought. Older films tend to cost between £3.49 and £5.99 to rent or buy, while newer blockbusters cost around £5 to rent or £14 to buy. You can also rent brand-new movies that are still in the cinema, like The Batman , but these will cost around £15.99 to rent. And it’s worth noting that should you choose to rent a film, once you start watching you will only have access to the film for 48-hours.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to try a different streaming service? Take a look at the best membership options on Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Video Streaming Service#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Music#Uk#Amazon Fresh
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

771K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy