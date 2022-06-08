ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Becker Plans New Shopping Center

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center. The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit...

