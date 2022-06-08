ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom. Back on June 2nd, Apollo High School Administration and the School Resource Officer...

