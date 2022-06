WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit that helps provide emergency shelter to families facing homelessness received a grant to expand its services. Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear has been awarded a $15,000 grant to start a prevention program that will offer rental and utility assistance for families. The program will also provide counseling on how to use the new services, and how to bring in additional income and pay bills without assistance. Family promise plans to match the grant funding, and use donations to reach their goal of $80,000 to maintain the program.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO