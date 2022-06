Hula Grill Kāʻanapali has named Amber Compton as the new general manager to oversee the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and staff. Compton has nearly a decade of experience in the restaurant industry and is a longtime member of the T S Restaurants ‘ohana. She has worked almost every front of house position since her first job as a hostess at Kimo’s.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO