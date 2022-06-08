ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

UT Names Mike Hendricks as VP for Strategic Enrollment Planning

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Tampa – W. Michael “Mike” Hendricks, Ed.D., currently vice president for enrollment management at Furman University (SC), has been named vice president for strategic enrollment planning at The University of Tampa. At UT, Hendricks will oversee all of the University’s enrollment management activities, including financial aid,...

Tampa Bay News Wire

Three Area High School Students and Four College Students Are Awarded College Scholarships from Embracing Our Differences

Three high school seniors entering college in the fall and four students already attending college will each receive $1,000 renewable scholarships for four years. (June 9, 2022) Anela Ajkic (Riverview High School), Mya Fraser (Venice High school), and Megan Meese (Riverview High School)—recently graduated high school seniors who served as members of their school’s Coexistence Club—were awarded $1,000 four-year renewable scholarships by Embracing Our Differences. They join Chloe Labrecque and Cam Pham, juniors at the University of Florida, who received their first scholarship in 2020; Emilia Przepiora, a sophomore at the University of Florida, who received her first scholarship in 2021; and Kennedy Hart, a sophomore at Rice University, who received her first scholarship in 2021. The students are part of an EOD scholarship initiative that grants annual $1,000 renewable scholarships to three students at regional high school Coexistence Clubs. Current Coexistence Club locations include Booker, North Port, Pineview, Riverview, Sarasota, Suncoast Polytech, and Venice high schools, IMG Academy and SCF Collegiate Bradenton and Venice in addition to two middle school clubs at Laurel Nokomis School and Venice Middle School. Coexistence Club members serve as docents for thousands of students who visit EOD’s outdoor exhibit every year in addition to designing and leading student-driven initiatives in their schools to promote inclusion and acceptance.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Carolina Y. Blanco Appointed Board of Directors Member for Prospera

TAMPA – Hill Ward Henderson is pleased to announce that attorney Carolina Y. Blanco has been appointed to serve a three-year term on Prospera’s Board of Directors. Prospera is the state’s largest leading nonprofit, economic development organization specializing in providing assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs. Prospera offers a variety of services especially designed for Hispanic small business owners, to empower them through training, consulting, grants and access to capital.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tax Preparers Can Achieve Enrolled Agent Status with Live Online Course at SCF

(Bradenton, Fla., June 9, 2022) — Tax preparers planning to take the Enrolled Agent exam can register for a 16-week online review course through State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).The course will be held on Saturdays, July 23-December 10 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. live online via Microsoft Teams. The cost is $1,149 and covers course materials; the exam fee is not included. To register, visit SCF.edu/Training and search for class 14576.
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dress for Success Tampa Bay and CareerSource Tampa Bay Celebrate Boutique’s Second Anniversary

Tampa, FL (June 6, 2022) — Two years ago, Dress for Success Tampa Bay and CareerSource Tampa Bay partnered to help more women get job-ready by opening a clothing boutique in the CareerSource Building at 9215 North Florida Avenue in Tampa. This month, they are celebrating the second anniversary of that landmark boutique in a three-day event, from Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and you are invited to join them!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Achieva Credit Union Launches Bitcoin Services to Members

Achieva Credit Union today announced that members can now make Bitcoin transactions on Achieva’s mobile application, through a partnership with leading Bitcoin company NYDIG. Achieva is the first Florida credit union to provide access to cryptocurrency trading services to its members. “In the past year, we noted our members...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Menus announced for Tampa Bay Restaurant Week benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay

Restaurant Week kicks off at Meet The Chefs on Tues., June 14th. and runs from Thurs., June 16th, through Sun., June 26t. (June 10th, 2022 – Tampa, Fla.) — Join Creative Loafing, Feeding Tampa Bay, and more than 40 local Tampa Bay area restaurants for the 16th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week, featuring 10 days of multiple-course prix fixe menus at local restaurants plus exclusive pricing on vodka, wine, whiskey, and more from Thurs., June 16th, through Sun., June 26th.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Top Florida Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell Attends International Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Summit

SARASOTA, FLA. (June 9, 2022) – Roger Pettingell, a Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Longboat Key, attended the first-ever ENGAGE luxury real estate summit in Los Angeles, hosted June 5-7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. More than 400 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists from 10 countries and 30 states were in attendance, representing more than $12 billion in total sales volume.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Count Down to July 1: Help Save a Slice of Paradise in Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs, Florida (June 8, 2022) – COUNT DOWN: HELP SAVE A SLICE OF PARADISE A $3 million payment is required by July 1, 2022 to help save 14-acres in densely populated northern Pinellas County from development. The Tarpon Springs-based WK Preservation Group (WKPG) were thrilled to get the news two months ago that the Florida Governor would sign a $3 million appropriation bill to save this portion of the vanishing wilderness. Last week, the group learned he vetoed that request. The non-profit organization was formed by grassroots organizers, neighbors, friends, concerned citizens and VIPs in January 2020. They are now left to find generous donors to raise the funds and secure the preservation of the West Klosterman property. When the money is raised, the land will be turned over to Pinellas County for permanent preservation. To date, WKPG has raised about $475,000 towards the purchase.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Protect your home and family during mosquito season

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services (MMS) is encouraging the community to ‘Fight the Bite’as mosquito populations increase due to the arrival of rainy season. This is the time of the year when mosquitos carrying potential diseases thrive by breeding in standing water, and present...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

