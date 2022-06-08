ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson Clinic Surgeon Moves Practice to Main Location

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Lakeland, FL – General Surgeon, Breast Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist Thomas L. Moskal, MD, FACS, FSSO has relocated his practice from the Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center to the 3 West floor of neighboring Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Moskal’s areas...

