Documentary On Elmore Leonard to Be Featured at California Capital International Documentary Film Festival

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is one of three places nationwide that several groups are targeting over its bad air. The problems are outlined in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency. “I wake up in the morning and if I come out without a mask, I have problems breathing, eyes start watering, nose starts itching,” Lawrence Durham said. Durham said allergies mixed with smog in Sacramento are nothing to sneeze at. “It looks like the city is on fire but it’s actually fog, so coming down the hill, you can actually see it,” he said. “Just like you are in L.A., it’s the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO