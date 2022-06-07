ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change and cardiovascular disease: implications for global health

By Haitham Khraishah
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is the greatest existential challenge to planetary and human health and is dictated by a shift in the Earth's weather and air conditions owing to anthropogenic activity. Climate change has resulted not only in extreme temperatures, but also in an increase in the frequency of droughts, wildfires, dust storms,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 2

Nature.com

Person
Peter Munk
#Global Change#Climate Science#Abstract Climate
