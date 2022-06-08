ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla, Buffett-Backed China Company Near EV Battery Deal

By Rob Daniel
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GJAh_0g4PRXiD00

Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report the Austin EV powerhouse, soon will have fresh supplies of batteries for its popular vehicle lines.

BYD, (BYDDY) a China-based company that makes its own electric vehicles and is backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said it shortly would be supplying Elon Musk's clean-energy carmaker with perhaps its most important component.

"We are good friends with [Tesla Chief Executive] Elon Musk and we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla," Bloomberg News quoted BYD's executive vice president, Lian Yu-bo, as saying in a video released by China state TV broadcaster CGTN.

Bloomberg said that a deal between Tesla and BYD had been speculated about for some time. Reuters reported that BYD has been working on supply agreements with other automakers, including Toyota.

BYD says that its lithium-ion-phosphate batteries are thinner and less bulky than conventional ones and are less likely to catch fire if they are damaged, reports say.

Tesla makes its own batteries and also gets them via supply deals with companies including China's CATL, LG Energy Solutions and Panasonic (PCRFY) .

Reuters reported in April that worldwide EV demand remained strong even as prices for the cars surged.

The cost of battery cells jumped more than 50% in the first quarter. Those costs rose due to supply-chain disruptions, sanctions on Russia because of its war on Ukraine, and speculation by investors.

BYD is also trying to become a bigger player in mining lithium, Bloomberg reported.

Nickel prices, another key component in battery production, have risen 33.8% so far this year to around $27,700 per ton on the London Metals Exchange, while battery-grade lithium carbonate prices are up around 60% from early 2021 levels.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report holding company invested in BYD in 2008.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffett
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Austin Ev#Byd#Bloomberg News#Reuters#Catl#Lg Energy Solutions
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy