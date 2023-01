Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in...

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO