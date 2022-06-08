Gary P Mager, 75

Brady Alan Aune, age 20, of Elko New Market, passed away June 3, 2022. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Barrett Aune and his uncle, Stephen Alan Mueller. Brady Alan Aune was born April 2, 2002 in Burnsville, the beloved son of Dina and Bill Aune. He grew up in Burnsville then Elko New Market. As a boy, he was on the gymnastics trampoline team. He graduated from New Prague High School. While in high school he played football, studied Brazilian Jui-Jitsu, and enjoyed snowboarding.

ELKO NEW MARKET, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO