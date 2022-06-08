ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, MN

Gary P Mager, 75

New Prague Times
 3 days ago

Gary P Mager, age 75 of Burnsville, MN died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at home. Gary, the son of...

newpraguetimes.com

New Prague Times

Norma Jean Howe, 85

Norma Jean Howe, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022. Many family members visited Norma over the last few weeks and days to share memories and wish her peace. Norma was born April 18, 1937, to John and Marian (Wharton) Campbell in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1955.
LONSDALE, MN
New Prague Times

Brady Alan Aune, 20

Brady Alan Aune, age 20, of Elko New Market, passed away June 3, 2022. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Barrett Aune and his uncle, Stephen Alan Mueller. Brady Alan Aune was born April 2, 2002 in Burnsville, the beloved son of Dina and Bill Aune. He grew up in Burnsville then Elko New Market. As a boy, he was on the gymnastics trampoline team. He graduated from New Prague High School. While in high school he played football, studied Brazilian Jui-Jitsu, and enjoyed snowboarding.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
New Prague Times

Bullhead Days set for 57th celebration

For more than half a century, the second full weekend in June is dedicated to the annual Waterville Bullhead Days celebration. There are a number of new events this year and some of the regular events have been super-sized for the June 10 thru 12 festival. One of the new...
WATERVILLE, MN
New Prague Times

A grand trio Longtime businessmen named Grand Marshals

Longtime local business owners Harry "Chip" Beadell, Ron Haslip, and John Scholljegerdes have been named the grand marshals of Waterville's 2022 Bullhead Days celebration. All three men have recently retired. Scholljegerdes and his wife, Patricia, owned and operated Feed Store and More in town for 23 years...
WATERVILLE, MN
Burnsville, MN
Obituaries
New Prague Times

Jirik family proud to be part of Navy tradition

When the Twin Cities Squadron of the Naval Sea Cadets acted as the color guard for the commissioning of the USS MinneapolisSaint Paul (LCS 21) in Duluth on Saturday, May 21, members of the Jirik family of New Prague were present. Joseph W. Jirik, son of Duane and Amy Jirik, was part of the color guard that opened the ceremony and his mom was beaming with pride.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Sirek family donates Bible to historical society

A Bohemian Bible from the 1800s, or earlier, was recently donated to the New Prague Area Historical Society (NPAHS) by Don Sirek along with his sisters; Betty Birnstiel, Mary Lou Harvey, Peg Raber, and Donna Giesen. The Sirek religious family book was given to Don by his father, Andy Sirek....
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Five state entrants and a 6th place finish at Sections

The New Prague boys track and field team tied for sixth place in the Section 2AA Meet Wednesday, June 1 and Friday, June 3. They also had one relay and one individual advance to the Class AA State Meet. The Trojans scored 68 points in a very competitive Section Meet,...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

City land going up for bid in Lonsdale

In fairness to multiple parties interested in purchasing a parcel of land from the city of Lonsdale, the council has voted to put the parcel up for public bid instead of accepting any purchase agreement at this time. Over the last month, the council was presented with ideas by two...
LONSDALE, MN

