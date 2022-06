A Chick-fil-A restaurant in north Fayetteville will soon be demolished and replaced with a new building that doesn’t include a dining room. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a portion of an existing water and sewer easement on the site at 4180 N. College Avenue across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO