The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a series of routine bridge inspections scheduled for next week along the I-35 corridor in Duluth. The information might have caused you to say "I thought they were already doing that?" because there are already lane closures and work being done on the Blatnik Bridge, and MNDOT has work crews at a variety of other project sites along I-35. While the confusion is understandable, this is an entirely different inspection project.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO