ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

By administration
newsatw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band will play two gigs in London and Los Angeles...

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Prince Charles Reportedly Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Attend Jubilee Amid Health Struggles

Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee honoring her record breaking 70 year reign was surely a series of events to remember. Perhaps one of the most touching moments was when the 96-year-old monarch greeted a large crowd from the Buckingham Palace on June 5. During the visit, she wore a bright green coat and hat, white gloves, and a layered pearl necklace.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy