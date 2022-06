BEND, OR -- Oregon State University’s Cascades Campus hosts its 21st commencement Sunday. Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever says it’s the first graduation ceremony to take place on the Bend campus, "We’ll be in a former pumice mine - it used to be a 100’ hole in the ground. And, to transform that from a pit into a bowl where we could hold commencement, has been absolutely exciting for us." Previous commencements were held elsewhere in Bend, including the Amphitheater (pictured above).

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO