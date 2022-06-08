ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend City Council Agrees on 8 Finalists for Vacancies

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Bend City Council has formalized its list of eight finalists; two will be selected to fill Council...

kbnd.com

BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Two New Bend City Councilors Named

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council selected two new members, following candidate interviews Thursday evening. The city issued the following information:. Stephen Sehgal, who has worked as a Victim Advocate for Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office since 2019, volunteers on the District Attorney Office’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion team and is a member of the City’s Human Right and Equity Commission. To the question “Why are you interested in serving on the City Council?” Sehgal wrote: “I believe a City Council member should be a passionate advocate and representative of the public they are serving. They should be someone who has compassion, listening and communication skills, knowledge of the city, and understands the community as it is and has the commitment to helping grow Bend to what it can be. I am interested in this public servant position, as I believe I embody those skills and knowledge. I am interested because I want to give back to the city that gave so much to me.” Sehgal said in his application that he does intend to run for election in November.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

As Knott Landfill nears capacity, Deschutes County considers criteria to evaluate potential new sites

On Monday, Deschutes County commissioners will review and discuss proposed criteria to help evaluate potential locations for the county’s new solid waste management facility. At this early stage, there is not a list of potential sites under consideration, officials said Friday. The post As Knott Landfill nears capacity, Deschutes County considers criteria to evaluate potential new sites appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

A green-energy win in Klamath County: Steve Duin column

Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s newest roundabout nears finish; businesses frustrated by project

The first phase of improvements on the Wilson Avenue corridor are nearing completion. Construction of a roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street near Kiwanis Park has closed the busy intersection for months, much to the frustration of motorists and local businesses. The roundabout was scheduled to open...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Oregon secretary of state orders post-election audit in Clackamas County

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ordered an audit Friday of Clackamas County’s May election results. Post-election audits are standard practice in Oregon, but due to a ballot printing error that forced the county to correct thousands of ballots with faulty barcodes, the Secretary directed the county to conduction additional audits, including the results of its ballot duplication process.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

The Bend City Council approved the first planning phase of a managed village for the unhoused at its regular meeting on June 1. If approved after Phase 1 the village will consist of 20 Pallet-brand structures on about 2 acres of land leased from the Desert Streams Church on 27th Street.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
lonelyplanet.com

The best ways to get around in Bend, Oregon

Bend offers a special blend of urban and wilderness, not often found in densely populated areas © Chase Jarvis / Getty Images. Depending on what neighborhood you're in, traveling through Bend on foot or by bike is doable – downtown Bend, Drake Park and Mirror Pond are all within a 5-mile radius, and very easy to navigate between.
BEND, OR
pnwag.net

ODA Lifts Lane County Quarantine

The USDA has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Lane County. That quarantine was issued on May 17th, after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a backyard flock. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, after a confirmed case...
LANE COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
kbnd.com

ODF Declares Fire Season Begins Monday In Central OR

BEND, OR -- Oregon Department of Forestry declared fire season begins Monday morning for ODF-protected lands in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson County. "While we’re just now entering fire season, we’ve been preparing for fire season, well, since fire season ended last year," says ODF's Christie Shaw. She tells KBND News recent rainfall helped push the season a little, but now, "We’ve had a few escaped debris burns in the last couple weeks and the fire behavior from those burns - we’re being challenged more for containing those fires."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy

The latest round of wet storms in a cool, rainy late spring was sending rivers and creeks rising Saturday across the Northwest and on the High Desert, where Tumalo Creek and the Deschutes River near Bend were running high, swift and muddy. The post More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Franklin Crossing Welcomes Six New Tenants

(Franklin Crossing | Photo courtesy of Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management) The Central Oregon business community is thriving with the influx of new companies and expanding businesses. Innovative entrepreneurs and business owners are exemplified in the latest tenants taking up residence in the distinctive Franklin Crossing building in downtown Bend. In 2022, Franklin Crossing welcomed the following new tenants to their already existing and thriving business community.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down

The Bend utilities department will resume water shutoffs for delinquent payments on July 1, after two years of allowing people who hadn't paid their bills to keep drawing City water. City Manager Eric King issued an emergency declaration suspending water service shutoffs in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The order was due to expire on June 30, 2021, but technical difficulties forced utility director Mike Buettner to extended the order for another year.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond HS students build dining table for Redmond Fire & Rescue

Three years, 40 students, and roughly 800 cumulative hours of work. The ingredients for a brand new addition to the Redmond Fire Department’s break room. On Thursday, a dining table built by students from the Redmond High School construction technology class was finally delivered to the station. “A lot...
REDMOND, OR

