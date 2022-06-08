Hunter Renfrow Under-The-Radar?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could still have something to prove heading into the 2022 season

For the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans, the notion that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is still underrated could seem pretty perplexing.

After all, Renfrow's breakout 2021 season was one of the main drivers behind the Raiders making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Putting up 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns would normally be a star-making season.

Having to now share the field with two other Pro Bowlers in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Davante Adams, it makes it a little more understandable why Renfrow might not be as noticed on a national scale.

That doesn't mean there aren't those that believe Renfrow can become a real star in 2022, as CBS Sports Jeff Kerr wrote in a recent article that looks at under-the-radar players who can become stars.

Kerr points out Renfrow's standout season from last year, including the fact that Renfrow's 80.5 percent catch rate was the second-highest in. NFL history for a player who was targeted 100 or more times.

It's the addition of Adams with a now healthy Waller that makes Kerr think Renfrow will be able to take advantage of what should be many one-on-one match-ups in the slot.

It wouldn't be surprising at all to Kerr if it led to Renfrow having another 100-catch, 1,000-yard season.

If there's anyone who can continue to bring that kind of production out of Renfrow, it's probably Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels.

To understand what he could do with Renfrow, one must look at McDaniels history with former star slot receivers like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Welker and Edelman also were unheralded like Renfrow before their breakout years.

It shows McDaniels understands how to build a system that takes advantage of his personnel's strengths, and puts them in the best place to succeed.

McDaniels should have plenty of ways to do that with Renfrow, in an offense that's going to be loaded with Pro Bowl talent.

With all of this coming in a contract year, it sets up Renfrow to instantly raise his profile among the league's best wideouts.

