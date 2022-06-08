ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Face masks now required in Glacier National Park federal buildings

By Mike Powers
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
WEST GLACIER - Masks are now required in federal buildings in Glacier National Park.

The park posted to Twitter Tuesday night that the mandate is being re-implemented due to high COVID-19 community levels.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Glacier spans parts of Flathead and Glacier counties.

Flathead County had listed its COVID-19 community level as low on Tuesday while Glacier reported late last week over 30 active cases.

